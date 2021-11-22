Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after acquiring an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,826,000 after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 163,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $153.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $179.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

In related news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JKHY. Stephens began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

