Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,641,000 after acquiring an additional 515,989 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 939,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,739,000 after acquiring an additional 230,096 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,359,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,019,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,754,000 after acquiring an additional 193,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 291,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,135,000 after acquiring an additional 154,103 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Blake Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 49,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $8,376,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,524 shares of company stock worth $46,552,952 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXST. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.60.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $163.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.15. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.37 and a 12-month high of $171.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.73.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 13.46%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

