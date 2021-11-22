Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,728,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $620,185,000 after acquiring an additional 451,813 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Baxter International by 3.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,528,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,560,000 after buying an additional 83,184 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at $163,027,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Baxter International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,757,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,494,000 after buying an additional 41,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensioenfonds Rail & OV increased its holdings in Baxter International by 5.9% in the second quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV now owns 1,235,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,770,000 after buying an additional 68,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $79.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.25.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 46.86%.

Several research firms recently commented on BAX. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.