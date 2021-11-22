Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $86.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $56.08 and a 12-month high of $88.09.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.46%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $882,388.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,365 shares of company stock valued at $9,302,995 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.93.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

