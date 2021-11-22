First Hawaiian Bank Has $313,000 Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816,544 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 9,019.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,191,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,600,000 after buying an additional 3,156,664 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,208,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,283,097,000 after buying an additional 632,214 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $67,075,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 32.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,721,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,589,000 after buying an additional 425,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.32.

DFS opened at $114.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.52 and a 200 day moving average of $122.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $74.78 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

