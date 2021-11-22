Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Invests $43,000 in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 358.2% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $262,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 24,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $37.84 on Monday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $38.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.97.

