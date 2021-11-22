Reviewing Value Line (VALU) and Its Peers

Value Line (NASDAQ: VALU) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Value Line to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.2% of Value Line shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Value Line shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Value Line pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Value Line pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Investment advice” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 28.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Value Line has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Value Line lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Value Line and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Value Line 0 0 0 0 N/A Value Line Competitors 661 3095 3315 123 2.40

As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 2.50%. Given Value Line’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Value Line has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Value Line and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Value Line $40.39 million $23.28 million 17.93 Value Line Competitors $2.37 billion $248.45 million 41.89

Value Line’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Value Line. Value Line is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Value Line has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Value Line’s rivals have a beta of 1.24, suggesting that their average share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Value Line and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Value Line 57.25% 35.37% 19.56% Value Line Competitors 27.50% 30.44% 13.71%

Summary

Value Line rivals beat Value Line on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc. engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes. The company was founded by Arnold Bernhard in 1931 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

