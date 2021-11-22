Zacks: Analysts Expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $109.34 Million

Analysts expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to report sales of $109.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $112.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $106.96 million. Great Western Bancorp posted sales of $122.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full-year sales of $438.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $414.49 million to $451.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $464.10 million, with estimates ranging from $422.48 million to $479.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 41.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

GWB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. DA Davidson cut Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Great Western Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,384,000 after buying an additional 156,878 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 12.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,687,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,114,000 after purchasing an additional 296,674 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 15.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,274,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,480,000 after purchasing an additional 311,601 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 12.2% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,830,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,927,000 after purchasing an additional 198,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $50,518,000. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWB opened at $36.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.96. Great Western Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.45%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

