$0.69 EPS Expected for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. BJ’s Wholesale Club posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BJ’s Wholesale Club.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.36.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $40,071.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,882 shares of company stock valued at $658,629 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $69.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.97. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $36.07 and a 1-year high of $74.09. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.