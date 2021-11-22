IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Copart were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Copart by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Copart by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,351,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,233,000 after buying an additional 49,480 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Copart by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 697,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,899,000 after buying an additional 56,681 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Copart by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 7,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Copart by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPRT stock opened at $152.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.00 and a 200 day moving average of $139.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.92 and a 52 week high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

