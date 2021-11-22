Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS) by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.31% of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF by 527.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $645,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 40,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CNBS opened at $17.02 on Monday. Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $40.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.90.

