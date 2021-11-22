IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 9,197 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $8.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.77. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 45.36%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NLY shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.03.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.