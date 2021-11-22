Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 67,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EBON. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ebang International by 2,288.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 300,585 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ebang International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ebang International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Ebang International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ebang International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. 13.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ebang International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EBON opened at $1.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53. Ebang International Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $13.70.

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely, as well as offers routine maintenance services.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON).

Receive News & Ratings for Ebang International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebang International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.