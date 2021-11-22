Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,177,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739,846 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.09% of Nokia worth $27,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Nokia during the second quarter worth about $334,489,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Nokia by 11,783.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,529,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,217,000 after acquiring an additional 20,356,782 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet boosted its position in Nokia by 59.1% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 20,195,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502,716 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Nokia by 1,252.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,409,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,121,000 after acquiring an additional 15,196,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Nokia by 346.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,819,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOK opened at $5.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of -16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. Nokia Co. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOK. Cowen upgraded shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

About Nokia

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

