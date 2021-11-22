Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Short Interest Update

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the October 14th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NRIM stock opened at $44.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.73. Northrim BanCorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.19.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

In other news, Director Aaron Michael Schutt purchased 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $25,425.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $60,006. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRIM. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

