First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the October 14th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 501,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

FAF opened at $77.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.79. First American Financial has a twelve month low of $47.75 and a twelve month high of $78.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.20.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. First American Financial had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that First American Financial will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

In related news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,175,860.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $774,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 222.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,016 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 76.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,792,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,744,000 after acquiring an additional 776,467 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter worth $27,024,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,507,000 after acquiring an additional 295,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,048,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,217,000 after acquiring an additional 270,660 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

