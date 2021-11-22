Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 23.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 13,847 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,765,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,058,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 76,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 42,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,300,000 after acquiring an additional 231,784 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

NOVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.94.

In other news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 910 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $40,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $1,329,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,062,778 shares of company stock valued at $250,350,655 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOVA opened at $41.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.24. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $57.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 2.13.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.