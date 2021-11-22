44,617 Shares in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 16.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 42,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,584,000 after buying an additional 31,388 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 39.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 26,004 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 112.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 42,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

In other news, Director John A. Good bought 5,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $70,482.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $108,633 over the last 90 days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Farmland Partners in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE FPI opened at $12.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 0.80. Farmland Partners Inc. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $14.85.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is -62.50%.

Farmland Partners Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.