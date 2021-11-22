Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys 71,406 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 367.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 71,406 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of TimkenSteel worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

In other TimkenSteel news, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $109,035.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ken V. Garcia bought 15,984 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $238,481.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMST opened at $15.15 on Monday. TimkenSteel Co. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $700.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.04.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.38. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 8.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TMST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.