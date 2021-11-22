Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,226 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 303.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 44.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 137.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $126.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.38. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.68 and a 12-month high of $128.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 11,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $1,364,630.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,720.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,910 shares of company stock worth $3,869,517 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

