Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $54,000 Stock Position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 62.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GRC. Amundi acquired a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,690,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,745,000 after buying an additional 144,222 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,885,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after buying an additional 76,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after buying an additional 43,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GRC opened at $45.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 0.57. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $47.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.40.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $102.11 million during the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is 59.13%.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

