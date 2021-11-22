Berman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 349 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 48.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,796,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,904,000 after acquiring an additional 583,818 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,485,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,077,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,581,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4,477.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,929,000 after purchasing an additional 435,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.91.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon purchased 3,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

TAP opened at $45.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is -66.02%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

