Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $597,000 Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 60,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% during the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 42,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.8% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY stock opened at $38.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.32. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $41.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.94.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 20.54%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

