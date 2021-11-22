Insider Buying: Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Senior Officer Purchases C$60,202.50 in Stock

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 5,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.04 per share, with a total value of C$60,202.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,610,368.01.

ERF stock opened at C$12.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.45. Enerplus Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.041 dividend. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.34.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

