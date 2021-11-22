Insider Buying: UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Insider Buys $43,153.56 in Stock

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) insider Mariya Pylypiv purchased 12,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $43,153.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of UPH opened at $2.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06. UpHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get UpHealth alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UpHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in UpHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on UpHealth in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on UpHealth from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UpHealth in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UpHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

UpHealth Company Profile

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for UpHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UpHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.