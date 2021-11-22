Insider Buying: UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Insider Buys $43,153.56 in Stock

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) insider Mariya Pylypiv purchased 12,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $43,153.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of UPH opened at $2.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06. UpHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UpHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in UpHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.97% of the company’s stock.
UpHealth Company Profile
UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.
