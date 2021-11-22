CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Director Buys $51,400.00 in Stock

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Director Myron Kaplan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $51,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CRMD opened at $5.13 on Monday. CorMedix Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $18.80.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). CorMedix had a negative net margin of 13,952.10% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. On average, analysts predict that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRMD shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CorMedix by 176.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in CorMedix by 166.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CorMedix in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the third quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.85% of the company’s stock.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

