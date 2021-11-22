Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $584,000 Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Chewy by 1,276.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 945.2% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $6,293,854.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,141,622. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHWY shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

CHWY opened at $72.92 on Monday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.45 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The company has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,646.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.04.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.