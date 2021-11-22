OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 11.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 23.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,067,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 15.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,165,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,537,000 after purchasing an additional 557,675 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 0.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,409,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 12.8% in the second quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,061,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,520,000 after purchasing an additional 234,380 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 36.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,095,000 after purchasing an additional 358,898 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on OneMain in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.15.

OMF opened at $49.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.90. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.49 and a one year high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. OneMain’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,250 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

