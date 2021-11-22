Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 33,116,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,491,000 after buying an additional 126,552 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Snowflake by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 359.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,437 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Snowflake by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,988,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,112 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.76.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.44, for a total value of $11,975,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 189,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.88, for a total transaction of $57,329,732.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,076,077.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,138,928 shares of company stock valued at $373,029,001. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNOW opened at $392.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $118.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.57 and a beta of 1.55. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.02.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

