Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock Position Lifted by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 80,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $228,000. SageGuard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 101.3% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $106.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.58 and a fifty-two week high of $115.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.52. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,090 shares of company stock worth $5,154,323. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

