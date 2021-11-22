ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CAO Sells $113,702.28 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CAO Brett Just sold 23,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $113,702.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ WISH opened at $4.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20. ContextLogic Inc. has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $32.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average is $8.30.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WISH shares. Bank of America cut shares of ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen cut their target price on ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital cut their target price on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair cut ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.77.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $947,580,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC grew its stake in ContextLogic by 0.8% in the third quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 8,362,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,658,000 after purchasing an additional 63,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ContextLogic by 5.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,743,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,543,000 after purchasing an additional 368,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ContextLogic by 545.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453,633 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in ContextLogic by 1,217.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 6,252,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

