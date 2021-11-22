Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 21,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 12.9% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 147,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 16,948 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 0.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 298,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 6.4% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 248,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 81.1% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 550,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 246,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the second quarter worth $2,025,000.

Get Authentic Equity Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AEACU opened at $10.07 on Monday. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Authentic Equity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Authentic Equity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.