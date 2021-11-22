Marshall Wace LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 64.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,549 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.25% of Sutro Biopharma worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 1.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 219,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 14.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 336,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 43,257 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 133,577.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 25.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $1,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $17.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $812.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.82. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.97 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 10.63.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 213.36% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $72,729.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

