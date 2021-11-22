Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 38.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 63.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,606,000 after acquiring an additional 28,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 179.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 50,343 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 179,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,626,000 after buying an additional 13,642 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

ASND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $148.81 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $109.36 and a fifty-two week high of $183.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.33.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 12,211.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.