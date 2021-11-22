Virtu Financial LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEACU. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $451,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,088,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 12.9% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 147,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 16,948 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS AEACU opened at $10.07 on Monday. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

