Virtu Financial LLC Invests $227,000 in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 80,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Aptinyx as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Aptinyx by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aptinyx during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Aptinyx by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Aptinyx by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Aptinyx stock opened at $2.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.55. Aptinyx Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a current ratio of 21.07.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

