Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 4,148 Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGIO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 138,850 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,270.2% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter.

AGIO stock opened at $38.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.96. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGIO shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

