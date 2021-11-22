Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 205,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,624 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Personalis were worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 1,234.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 120,388 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 125,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Personalis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $66,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 2,348 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $40,009.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,952 shares of company stock worth $2,174,574. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSNL opened at $14.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $669.52 million, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.95. Personalis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative net margin of 68.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.90.

Personalis Profile

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

