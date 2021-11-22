Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,143,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 119,443 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.07% of MFS Multimarket Income Trust worth $25,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 18.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,061 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $161,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 7.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 76,496 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 83,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

MMT stock opened at $6.39 on Monday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $6.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

