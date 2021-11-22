TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 775,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 168,966 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.18% of TrueBlue worth $21,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 4,145.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in TrueBlue by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TrueBlue stock opened at $26.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.70. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.47 and a 12 month high of $32.91. The stock has a market cap of $933.51 million, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.57.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $577.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TrueBlue has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

TrueBlue Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

