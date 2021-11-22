Invesco Ltd. Acquires 166,804 Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 209.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 166,804 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.53% of Laredo Petroleum worth $22,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $972,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.60.

Shares of LPI stock opened at $60.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.95 and a 200-day moving average of $64.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $99.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 4.19.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2,190.66% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $379.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Laredo Petroleum Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.