Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) to post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for DZS’s earnings. DZS posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DZS will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. DZS had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DZSI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of DZS by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,511 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DZS during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DZS during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in shares of DZS by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 172,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 31,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DZS by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. 37.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DZSI opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.81. DZS has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $23.48.

DZS Company Profile

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

