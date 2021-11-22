Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Hersha Hospitality Trust posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 126.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 30.74% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.96 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $94,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 31,070 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 9,789 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 174,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HT opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

