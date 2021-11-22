Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 44,420 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 433,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,420 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.27% of Darling Ingredients worth $29,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,523,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,856,000 after purchasing an additional 204,547 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 7.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,837,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,726,000 after acquiring an additional 201,198 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,433,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,728,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,663,000 after acquiring an additional 476,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,591,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,427,000 after purchasing an additional 279,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

DAR stock opened at $71.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.08. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $46.84 and a one year high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.20.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

