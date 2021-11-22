Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Director Sells $81,346.30 in Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 10,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $81,346.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TCDA stock opened at $7.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82. Tricida, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Tricida alerts:

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCDA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tricida during the 1st quarter valued at $14,042,000. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tricida by 464.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,974,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,400 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in Tricida in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,032,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tricida in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,870,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Tricida in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,813,000. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TCDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tricida from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tricida in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.