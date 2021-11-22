Manesh Dadlani Sells 2,168 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Stock

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Manesh Dadlani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of Tapestry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $45.99 on Monday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average is $41.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,226,102 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,314,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,123,309 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,005,402,000 after purchasing an additional 141,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,407,965 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $800,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639,782 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $263,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445,584 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,032 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $199,095,000 after purchasing an additional 198,170 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

