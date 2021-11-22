Short Interest in Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Drops By 14.7%

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the October 14th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 93.0 days.

Shares of Rexel stock opened at $20.55 on Monday. Rexel has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $21.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.49.

About Rexel

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

