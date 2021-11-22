Millennium Management LLC Has $6.09 Million Stock Holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,382 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $6,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. Man Group plc increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 877.1% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 152,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 136,666 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 75.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 12,741 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 204,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $24.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average is $30.02. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.42 and a 1 year high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $1.11. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

