Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Position Reduced by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 656,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 120,695 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $6,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,586,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,920,000 after purchasing an additional 47,588 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 0.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,598,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,673,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 15.5% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after buying an additional 149,837 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 825,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,024,000 after buying an additional 127,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 621,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 18,738 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PBYI opened at $3.42 on Monday. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $139.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.78). Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 19.29% and a negative return on equity of 665.45%. The company had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBYI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

