IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 363 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,465 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,141,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,254,131,000 after purchasing an additional 458,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,566,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,906,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,073 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,776,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,918,000 after purchasing an additional 151,757 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,221,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,984,000 after purchasing an additional 894,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,617,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,405,000 after purchasing an additional 427,826 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $49.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.53 and its 200 day moving average is $46.37. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.26.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

